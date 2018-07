Dayrelle Wyatt Williams and her three children.

Police are searching for three Philadelphia children.

Na-khai Williams, 1, Khairah Williams, 3, and Crystal Wyatt-Tucker, 8, were last seen Friday at 5 p.m. in the area of the 1400 block of North Newkirk Street with their mother Dayrelle Wyatt Williams. Police say the kids’ father has legal custody however.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911.