American Airlines cancelled more than half of their flights departing Philadelphia International Airport as another nor'easter arrived in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

More than 240 flights scheduled Tuesday to arrive at or depart from Philadelphia International Airport have already been canceled, by far the most in the country.

A spokeswoman for the airport said American Airlines had already canceled more than half of its scheduled upcoming flights by early Tuesday afternoon. Airlines, she said, are asking passengers to change their travel plans.

"Overall, we expected more than 50 percent of today's flights will be canceled," spokeswoman Mary Flannery said in an email. On average, the airport handles about 1,000 flights each day.

Of the 450-plus cancellations at airports across the United States, Philadelphia was at the top of both infamous categories of arrivals and departures that will not be happening, according to the tracking website FlightAware.



The snow storm that began in the Philadelphia region at noon Tuesday is to blame. It's the fourth nor'easter in a month, and most damaging to the prospects of flying out of or into Philadelphia is that the hazardous conditions will last 36 hours.

Up to a foot of snow will fall in many places across southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, according to the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team. Strong winds and flooding in coastal towns are also forecast.

Mass transit, including trains on SEPTA, PATCO, Amtrak and NJ Transit, is expected to be adversely affected starting Tuesday evening. The worst conditions, and the most cancellations of trains, buses and city elevated lines, will likely begin early Wednesday and last throughout the day.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued restrictions on certain vehicles traveling state highways, starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Here is a link to the full list of restrictions. They concern commercial trucking, hauling trailers, motorcycles and RVs.