Do you recognize this man wanted for indecent exposure on the Perkiomen Trail?

A man in a bucket hat exposed himself to a woman running on a popular Montgomery County trail. Pennsylvania State Police hope a sketch and description helps them track down the suspect.

The man exposed himself to the woman around 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday as she ran along the Perkiomen Trail near Hendricks Road and Baghurst Drive in Upper Salford Township, state police said Monday.

The man, who appear to be in his late 20s to early 30s, stands around 5-foot, 9-inches tall and weighs just under 200 pounds, had a unique look to him:

He had on a khaki bucket hat, white tank top, red shorts and a black backpack, the victim told state police from the Skippack station. He also had a "discolored front tooth," police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the man in the hat is asked to contact police at 610-584-1250.