Penn Museum's Massive Sphinx Preps for Monumental Move

The Penn Museum in Philadelphia will move its beloved 25,000-pound sphinx to its main entrance hall on Wednesday. The 3,000-year-old sphinx has been in the museum’s Lower Egypt Gallery for nearly a century.

The Penn Museum's hulking 25,000-pound, more-than-3,000-year-old sphinx is set to maneuver its way out a window and through a courtyard as it makes its way to its new resting place.

The unofficial museum mascot and largest Egyptian Sphinx in the western hemisphere had been hidden away from the public since last year, but on Wednesday, people will once again be able to gaze upon it as it sees natural daylight for the first time in nearly a century.

Using custom-built scaffolding and air dollies that are similar to hoverboards, engineers will move the sphinx out a second-floor window, through a courtyard and back inside through a window on the other side, Penn Museum Vice President McKenna Young said.

The sphinx, which resided in the museum's Lower Egypt Gallery since 1926, had been in hiding as the gallery closed for renovations in 2018.

Now it will greet visitors in the museum's redesigned Main Entrance Hall.