About 12.5 miles of busy Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) will be repaired between Route 202 and City Avenue in both directions overnight this week. Drivers are urged to find another route. (Published 6 hours ago)

Drivers should plan alternate routes or expect major delays when traveling the busy Schuylkill Expressway during overnight hours this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

Construction of Interstate 76 will lead to lane closures in both directions along 12.5 miles of highway between Route 202 and City Avenue.

The improvement project includes milling and repaving of the main lanes as well as some ramps, replacement of damaged traffic and overhead signs, guide rail repair, installation of rumble strips and repair of expansion joints on structures along the roadway, PennDOT said.

Lane closures can be expected as crews make the scheduled repairs in Montgomery County between 9 p.m and 5 a.m. starting Monday (June 25) evening.

The repairs are expected to wrap up by 5 a.m. Thursday.

All scheduled construction is dependent on the weather, PennDOT said.