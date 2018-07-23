The JOIN or DIE cartoon was orignally designed by Benjamin Franklin to persuade the colonies to unify in a fight against France. This original copy is being sold in a Los Angeles auction on Thursday.

The cartoon has resurfaced at a Los Angeles area auction. It is being listed at $40,000 minimum bid and will begin Thursday at 5 p.m.

According to the Nate D. Sanders Auction, it is the "very first printing" and one of two remaining copy's in the entire country.

The Library of Congress in Washington D.C is believed to possess the only other remaining copy of this historic document.

