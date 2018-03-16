In an effort to reduce incarceration and fight the opioid epidemic, Philadelphia’s leaders are launching a program geared toward keeping people arrested for opioids out of jail.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Richard Ross, District Attorney Larry Krasner, City Council President Darrell Clarke and Councilman Curtis Jones will gather Friday morning to announce the Police-Assisted Diversion, or PAD, plan.

You can watch their remarks live on this page around 10 a.m.

City leaders say that funneling more opioid users into PAD — "a way to divert eligible participants from unnecessary incarceration" — will help to further reduce the jailed population. The PAD program will give the user access to community-based initiatives and social services.

PAD is "an important tool in the City’s multi-pronged effort to reduce incarceration, lessen racial and ethnic disparities in the justice system, and fight the opioid epidemic," the city said in a news release ahead of the event.

Philadelphia currently had 19 initiatives, including PAD, in the city’s Safety and Justice Challenge effort launched in 2015. The goal of the MacArthur Foundation-funded initiate is to lower incarceration by 34 percent by the end of this year. To date, the city has decreased its jailed population by 27 percent since 2015, the city said.

This story will be updated with information from Friday's event.