Man Exposes Himself and Attacks Jogger at NJ Park

Police in Atlantic County are looking for a man who they say exposed himself while lunging at a jogger on a popular trail. Now, police are reminding runners and walkers to stay safe. They're also working to determine if the suspect was also involved in another attack at the park back in 2017.

On Tuesday, a 28-year-old woman was jogging on the trails of Birch Grove Park in Northfield, New Jersey, when she passed by an unidentified man. The man then dropped his pants and masturbated while lunging at her and grabbing her shirt collar, according to investigators.

The woman pushed his hand away and fled the area before calling police.

“He tried to grab me on the trails and force himself on me,” the woman said in a 911 call obtained by NBC10.

Police told NBC10 they’re investigating whether the same man who attacked the woman is also linked to an unsolved attack at the same park in December of 2017. During that incident, a woman used her keys to fight off a man who grabbed her crotch.

“The description is similar,” Northfield Police Capt. Steve Steinecke said.

The suspect in Tuesday’s attack is described as a man between the ages of 25 and 35, standing 5-foot-11 with a thin build, round face, dark hair and slight mustache. He was also wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweat pants.

Police said they’re stepping up their patrols at the park and are warning people who walk there to be careful.

“If you’re going to be running in the park or any kind of isolated area, use the buddy system,” Capt. Steinecke said. “Run with another person. And if you can’t, just stay in more populated areas.”

If you have any details on the man’s identity, please call Northfield Police at 609-641-2832 ext. 153 or dispatch at 609-641-3122.