One person died after a car collided with a Palmer Township police vehicle at the intersection of Park Avenue and Nazareth Road in Palmer Heights Monday afternoon.

The police officer and at least one person inside the green sedan were both taken to a local hospital. The coroner's office confirmed the person inside the sedan died from his or her injuries. The victim has not yet been identified.

The officer is expected to survive, according to a law enforcement source.

Glass and debris littered the road as Pennsylvania State Police examined the scene. They continue to investigate.

Eastbound lanes are shut down near the site of the crash and only one westbound lane is open.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.