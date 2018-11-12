A barbershop owner shot an alleged attacker inside his North Philadelphia Philadelphia barbershop Monday morning, Philadelphia police said.

The barber was acting in self defense when he shot the man at a barbershop along Germantown Avenue near Oakdale Street around 10:30 a.m., police said.

The shooting left the man in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The sign outside says Jackson Hewitt tax service but people in the neighborhood say a barbershop has been operating inside, NBC10’s Brandon Hudson reported.

