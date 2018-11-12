Barber Shoots Man in North Philadelphia Barbershop, Police Say - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Barber Shoots Man in North Philadelphia Barbershop, Police Say

Philadelphia police say a barber shot a man attacking him inside a Germantown Avenue barbershop Monday morning.

By Dan Stamm

Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    NBC10 - Brandon Hudson

    A barbershop owner shot an alleged attacker inside his North Philadelphia Philadelphia barbershop Monday morning, Philadelphia police said.

    The barber was acting in self defense when he shot the man at a barbershop along Germantown Avenue near Oakdale Street around 10:30 a.m., police said. 

    The shooting left the man in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

    The sign outside says Jackson Hewitt tax service but people in the neighborhood say a barbershop has been operating inside, NBC10’s Brandon Hudson reported.

    This story is developing and will be updated.

      

