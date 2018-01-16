A Good Samaritan was shot twice while trying to protect three children from two armed robbers inside a North Philadelphia barbershop Thursday. As he remains in the hospital fighting for his life, NBC10's Brandon Hudson speaks to the victim's aunt.

A father of two is fighting for his life after he was shot while trying to protect three children from two gunmen during a robbery at a North Philadelphia barbershop.

Jalil Frazier, 28, was inside the Harris Hair Styling Barbershop on the 2900 block of North 22nd Street Thursday at 9 p.m. when two unidentified men walked in. Police say the two men were armed with guns and tried to rob the shop. With three children inside the shop at the time, Frazier tried to thwart the robbery and began fighting one of the suspects.

The suspect then shot Frazier multiple times in his right leg and chest. Surveillance video shows Frazier falling outside the shop moments after the shooting while a second man fights one of the robbers. Both robbers then ran off, fleeing south on 22nd Street and then west on the 2200 block of West Cambria Street.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects being dropped off and picked up on the 2200 block of West Cambria Street by a blue, four door sedan of unknown make and model.

Surveillance photo of the car the suspects were seen in, police say.

Photo credit: Philadelphia Police

Frazier was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

“He’s always been the protector,” said Janelle Wright, Frazier’s aunt.

Family members say Frazier is not awake or talking but is slowly making progress.

“He doesn’t deserve to be up there fighting like he do but I’m glad that he’s still fighting,” Wright said while in tears.

Wright told NBC10 her nephew originally planned to spend time with his family the night of the shooting but decided to get a haircut at the last minute.

“I talked to him prior to the shooting happening,” Wright said. “He was very happy.”

Jalil Frazier

Photo credit: Family Photo

Wright is hoping her nephew pulls through both for his sake and for his children’s sake.

“All he wanted to do was focus on opening up his own business and buying a house that he can own on his own and just taking care of his kids,” Wright said.



The first suspect is described as a 20-year-old black male wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and black pants with thick distinctive white stripes down the sides while armed with a handgun. The second suspect is described as a 20-year-old black male with a light complexion wearing black pants and a light gray hooded sweatshirt with a small unknown logo on its left chest.

“I feel like the people that did this are pure evil,” Wright said.

If you see the suspects, don’t approach but call 911 immediately. You can also submit a tip by calling 215-686-TIPS or texting PPD TIP or 773847.

