A Vietnam veteran was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Norristown, Pennsylvania, a day before Veterans Day, according to his family.

Samuel Jackson, 67, stepped out of his car in front of his home on Astor and Oak streets around 6:30 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, his family told NBC10.

Jackson was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“He was well-loved as well as a vet,” Jackson’s niece, Tione Jackson, told NBC10. “And tomorrow morning will be Veterans Day. So he fought for this country and we need to fight for his rights.”

Norristown Police have not released a description of the vehicle. Tione Jackson told NBC10 the color of the striking vehicle was red though she did not reveal a possible make or model.

"God sees all. So one day you will be held accountable but the family that I have, we're going to make sure you're accountable," Tione Jackson said. "We're going to make sure, I promise you that. Rest in peace Uncle Sam, we will love you for life.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Norristown Police at 610-270-0977.