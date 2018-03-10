Nor’easter or Not? Next System Remains a Tough Forecast

While it may look like Spring outside, the temperatures are reminding us it's still winter. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist is watching a clear sunny forecast after the two nor'easters we faced, but there is another storm on the horizon. Will it hit our region?

We’re tracking yet another coastal storm to develop Monday. This system has been more difficult to forecast than the last two, due to a lack of model agreement across the board. Even from model to model, each update WITHIN the model has been varied (meteorologists call these “runs” and they happen anywhere from multiple times a day to twice a day depending on the model).

Here’s a summary of the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team’s current thoughts:

The storm will pass our coast Monday through Tuesday . This we’re certain about.

The track of the storm is trending farther away from the Jersey Shore than both of the previous Nor’Easters, but we question how much farther away . Some models say A LOT, others say just barely.

At this point, we believe the best chance of some rain and snow mixing is over portions of South/Central Jersey, the Jersey Shore and Southern Delaware. However, we are not ruling out impacts through Philadelphia and as far north as the Lehigh Valley. Let’s explain.

Photo credit: Courtesy of TropicalTidBits.com

While computer models still are NOT in agreement, they’re more collectively recognizing the liklihood that a coastal low develops along the southern edge of the Carolina’s coast Monday afternoon. The model above (the American) shows rain moving into Southern Delaware and the South Jersey Monday afternoon. This is the latest model update for the American model as of Saturday morning.

Now compare to the European model. Over the last couple of days, this model has pulled closer to land, now agreeing with the American model that a clipping of rain will occur Monday afternoon along our southern edge. The models are nearly identical as of Saturday morning (that’s a good sign!).

Photo credit: Courtesy of TropicalTidBits.com

Fast forward to Monday evening, the latest American model suggests the coastal low more closely approaches the Jersey Shore. As a result, the model has light to steady snow streching all the way into the Lehigh Valley, with heavier snow along the Shore overnight. But this forecast certainly isn’t set in stone. Take a look at the American models’ previous run:

It pulls a mix of rain and snow up through the Shore, Southern Delaware, and JUST south of the I-95 corridor (missing Philadelphia). This is a massive difference to the latest update, which indicates the forecast is still very difficult to pin down.

The European model differs as well, keeping everything offshore overnight. We currently are subscribing to the American models’ thoughts: snow/rain is possible Monday afternoon into early Tuesday, particularly in Southern Delaware, the Jersey Shore and South/Central New Jersey with lower chances in Philadelphia and northward. We haven’t ruled out snow in Philadelphia or the Suburbs/Lehigh/Berks areas. We just have much lower confidence that it will occur.

Photo credit: Courtesy of TropicalTidBits.com

Of course, there are other models to add to the equation. The North American higher resolution model (NAM) has wavered back and forth between moving the storm out to sea, and bringing it closer to our coast as well (similar to the American GFS). The latest computer update as of Saturday morning indicates lighter snow falling from the Jersey Shore all the way up to the Lehigh Valley Monday night. Another model with this train of thought is the UKMET. It’s been consistent, which means it’s something to watch. The RPM and Canadian model also have “flip-flopped” throughout Saturday morning’s model updates, now dragging light snow up to at least Philadlephia and the Suburbs.

The lack of consistency between models is pretty obvious, and makes it difficult to forecast the exact impacts. We hope trends will begin to develop over the next 24 hours, allowing us to pin down our exact expectations. For now, we’re sticking with the slightly more southerly track that brings a lower possibility (but not impossible) of snow for Philadelphia. In addition, most models indicate backside snow showers are likely Tuesday and possibly even Wednesday. These would not be heavy, and bring little if any accumulation. Regardless of current model discrepencies, it’s clear this is a storm we’ll be watching up until the minute it arrives. Keep up to date with us online, and on air.