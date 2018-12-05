A First Alert is in effect from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday due to the likelihood of accumulating snow in South Jersey and along the Jersey shore. (Published 18 minutes ago)

What to Know A First Alert for accumulating snow is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for South Jersey.

Communities along the coast could get 1 to 4 inches of snow with accumulations lessening the further inland you go.

The system will quickly clear early Wednesday evening but cold temps stick around Thursday.

Accumulating snow could mess with drivers in South Jersey and along the Jersey shore Wednesday.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for southern New Jersey and the coast until 6 p.m.

One to 4 inches of snow could fall and lead to slippery conditions on roads in Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties where the heaviest snow is expected.

The most snow will fall along the coast as "further inland 1 inch of snow or less" will fall, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said.

There is the potential for light snowfall. during the day in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties. Scattered light snow showers could spread as far inland as Philadelphia but it’s expected to hit the hardest nearer to the coast.

The system will quickly clear early Wednesday evening. By Thursday, dry conditions are back and the cold sticks around with temps in the low 40s.

Stick with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team on air and on the app for developments through the day.