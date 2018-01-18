Emotional scenes played out at the courthouse Monday as one man was sentenced in the case of a car-jacking turned murder. Brian Thompson reports.

The gunman in the deadly carjacking of a young Hoboken attorney at a New Jersey mall in 2013 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

A judge in Newark sentenced Hanif Thompson on Thursday.

Prosecutors claimed Thompson and Karif Ford were on the hunt for high-end cars in the parking lot of The Mall at Short Hills just 10 days before Christmas in 2013. Authorities said they demanded the keys to the brand-new Range Rover belonging to Dustin Friedland. However, after a struggle, Friedland, a newlywed, was shot and killed in front of his wife.



Ford and Thompson admitted to their roles that night. Ford pleaded guilty to a count of first-degree carjacking and Thompson pleaded guilty to felony murder charges and unlawful possession of a handgun.

Friedland's widow also read a statement aloud, telling Thompson he "tore my dreams away from me."



Ford and a third defendant, Kevin Roberts, were each sentenced to 20 years in prison for their guilty pleas of first-degree carjacking.

The getaway driver, Basim Henry, was sentenced in June, to life in prison.