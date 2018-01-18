Gunman in Deadly 2013 New Jersey Mall Parking Lot Carjacking Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison - NBC 10 Philadelphia
OLY-PHILLY

Gunman in Deadly 2013 New Jersey Mall Parking Lot Carjacking Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

Dustin Friedland of Hoboken was shot in the head Dec. 15, 2013, in front of his wife as the couple returned to their Range Rover in the parking deck of The Mall at Short Hills

By Tracie Strahan

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Mall Murder Sentencing

    Emotional scenes played out at the courthouse Monday as one man was sentenced in the case of a car-jacking turned murder. Brian Thompson reports.

    (Published Monday, June 26, 2017)

    The gunman in the deadly carjacking of a young Hoboken attorney at a New Jersey mall in 2013 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

    A judge in Newark sentenced Hanif Thompson on Thursday. 

    Prosecutors claimed Thompson and Karif Ford were on the hunt for high-end cars in the parking lot of The Mall at Short Hills just 10 days before Christmas in 2013. Authorities said they demanded the keys to the brand-new Range Rover belonging to Dustin Friedland. However, after a struggle, Friedland, a newlywed, was shot and killed in front of his wife. 

    Ford and Thompson admitted to their roles that night. Ford pleaded guilty to a count of first-degree carjacking and Thompson pleaded guilty to felony murder charges and unlawful possession of a handgun.

    Friedland's widow also read a statement aloud, telling Thompson he "tore my dreams away from me."

    Ford and a third defendant, Kevin Roberts, were each sentenced to 20 years in prison for their guilty pleas of first-degree carjacking.

    The getaway driver, Basim Henry, was sentenced in June, to life in prison.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices