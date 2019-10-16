3 Dead, 8 Hurt in Crash on Route 1 in Chester County

At least three people were killed and eight others hurt in a crash on Route 1 in New Garden, Pennsylvania. NBC10's Tim Furlong is at the scene with the details.

At least three people were killed while eight others were injured in a single vehicle crash in New Garden, Pennsylvania.

A vehicle carrying 11 people was traveling in the southbound lanes of the Route 1 bypass near Newark Road on Wednesday shortly before 2:30 p.m. when the driver somehow lost control.

The vehicle crashed, ejecting at least one of the passengers and trapping others. Three people were killed while eight others were hurt. Police have not yet revealed the conditions of the injured victims.

Route 1 southbound is currently closed between SR-82 and the Toughkenamon exit. The closure is expected to last through the evening rush hour as the investigation continues.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.