That nightmare you once had is finally coming true and here you are, face-to-face with a charging rhino. What do you do?

It's a question many people ponder when thinking about a worst-case scenario, but ponder no more because the Franklin Institute has your answer.

"The Worst-Case Scenario: Survival Experience," based on the best-selling book series that's celebrating 20 years since its first publication, immerses visitors in a series of unlikely -- but possible -- real-life situations and shows them how to survive.

So, if you've ever wondered what to do if you had to wrestle an alligator or land a plane without a pilot, this exhibit's "very gymnasium-like, very physical location" is just for you, curator Geoffrey Curley said.

By the way, that charging rhino? The best thing to do is stand your ground and shout, per an interactive display at the exhibit.

"The Worst-Case Scenario: Survival Experience" opens Saturday at the Franklin Institute and runs through April 19, 2020.