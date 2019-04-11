Accused NJ Nanny Killer to Face Judge for Detention Hearing

The man charged with murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault in connection with the death of a New Jersey nanny is in the country without proper legal authorization, law enforcement sources say. Brian Thompson reports.

New Details Emerge in Death of NJ Nanny

The man accused of kidnapping and strangling a nanny who was found dead in a lake in New Jersey last month will face a judge Thursday.

Jorge Rios, 33, of Jersey City, faces a detention hearing in the killing of 45-year-old Carolina Cano, a nanny for a family in Passaic County who was found dead March 24 in the lake in Lincoln Park. Rios is in the country without proper legal authorization, law enforcement sources said.

Rios was being held at Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop called the death of Cano a "stranger on stranger attack." Investigators said Cano, who was wearing sneakers at the time, did not appear to be in the water long.

Suspect Arrested in Rape, Murder of Nanny Dumped in NJ Lake

Jorge Rios, 33, of Jersey City, was arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, officials say. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Monday, March 1, 2019)

Investigators said surveillance video was crucial in making the arrest, though didn't immediately provide additional information on how she died.

Security was stepped up in the park in the wake of the killing.

Cano's roommate told News 4 that the dead woman's entire family lives in Peru and that she and they were absolutely devastated by her death.

The lake where Cano was found is surrounded by running trails, roads and tennis courts.