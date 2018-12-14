Mother Found Shot Dead Next to 5-Day-Old Daughter - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Mother Found Shot Dead Next to 5-Day-Old Daughter

The mother was shot once in the head. Her daughter was found laying in a crib next to her mother's body.

By Rudy Chinchilla and Matt DeLucia

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Mother Killed Next to Her Baby

    A mother was found shot to death Friday morning inside her East Germantown home as her 5-day-old daughter lay in a crib next to her, Philadelphia police say. The child was uninjured, but police are looking for her father, the woman's live-in boyfriend, as a person of interest. (Published 19 minutes ago)

    Police are looking for a gunman after a 24-year-old mother was found shot to death next to her 5-day-old daughter inside her East Germantown home.

    Police responded to reports of a shooting at a home on the 63000 block of Woodstock Street around 4 a.m. Friday, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said. When they went inside, they found the mother dead on the floor of a bedroom, her 5-day-old child laying in a crib next to her lifeless body.

    Police say the woman was shot once in the head, and they found signs of a struggle, including overturned furniture.

    Investigators found no signs of forced entry into the home.

    The mother and child lived in the house with the baby's father, a 24-year-old man, Small said.

    The child, who was not injured, was being cared for by police in the 35th District as authorities worked to locate immediate relatives. The Department of Human Services was also notified.

    That father is considered a person of interest, and police are actively looking for him.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices