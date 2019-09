Police have arrested the mother of a 4-month-old boy who was found dead in his North Philadelphia home.

Police arrived at the child's home on the 1600 block of Erie Avenue, in the city's Nicetown-Tioga section, around 9:26 a.m. Saturday after a report of an unresponsive child, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Medics pronounced the boy dead at the scene.

Police have not released any more details as they continue to investigate.

