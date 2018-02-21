Mom and Unborn Child Stabbed to Death in Elkins Park Apartment While Other Kids Were at Home - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Mom and Unborn Child Stabbed to Death in Elkins Park Apartment While Other Kids Were at Home

By Manuel Smith

Published at 1:54 PM EST on Feb 21, 2018 | Updated 5 hours ago

    Jack Hovatter

    Authorities in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania are searching for a suspect wanted for the brutal killing of a mother and her unborn baby on Monday in Elkins Park.

    Just after 3:00 a.m., Cheltenham Township police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Mather Way for a reported argument. When they arrived, officers located a woman dead in the master bedroom. She sustained multiple stab wounds, police said.

    Authorities identified the woman as 31-year-old Ebony N. White. An autopsy revealed that White was pregnant with a boy. Both of their deaths have been ruled homicide.

    White's two other children, ages 7 and 12, were in the apartment at the time of the killings, but were not harmed physically.

    The stabbing occurred in the Lynnewood Gardens Apartment Community, a sprawling 122-acre apartment community popular for its location directly on the border of Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties.

    Officials declined to provide additional information about the incident citing the active investigation, but a law enforcement source revealed  that the murders appear to be domestic in nature and that they are searching only for a single suspect at this point.

    Police are asking anyone with information about this homicide to contact the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.

