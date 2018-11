Zion Brown and Vic-Torionah Moore went missing on Nov. 1.

Police in Delaware are asking for the public’s help to track down a missing 1-year-old and her teenage babysitter.

Vic-Torionah Moore, 17, and Zion Brown were last spotted at the Citgo station at 601 concord Avenue in Wilmington around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Wilmington police said.

The duo didn’t return home Thursday night, police said while issuing a Gold Alert.

Moore was babysitting at the time, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of the children’s whereabouts are asked to dial 911.