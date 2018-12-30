Police Search for Missing Man With Autism in Pleasantville

Police in Pleasantville, New Jersey, are searching for a missing man with autism.

David Freeman Jr., 22, was last seen on the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue in Pleasantville around 6 p.m. Sunday. Freeman Jr. has autism and is non-communicative, police said.

He was wearing a black 76ers jacket and dark grey or black pants with black shoes when he went missing. He was also carrying a duffel bag of unknown color.

Police say Freeman Jr. knows how to use NJ Transit and has been located on Tilton Road in Northfield, New Jersey, on previous occasions.

Police advise anyone who sees Freeman Jr. to not approach him as he may be easily frightened. Instead, contact Pleasantville Police at 609-641-6100.