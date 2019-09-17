Noema Alavez Perez is asking for help finding her 5-year-old daughter Dulce Maria Alavez who went missing Monday in a Bridgeton, New Jersey, park.

Her mother says the girl was playing with her 3-year-old brother when she went missing.

Family members scoured the woods near the park Tuesday morning as the search continued.

Police and family members in a South Jersey town are searching for a 5-year-old girl who went missing while visiting a park Monday.

Police in Bridgeton, New Jersey, released photos of 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez Monday night in hopes that someone spots the girl.

The girl was last seen in Bridgeton City Park Monday afternoon while wearing a pink long-sleeved shirt, brown pants with flowers and butterfly designs and white dress shoes, police said.



Photo credit: Family Photo / Bridgeton Police Dulce Maria Alavez went missing in a Bridgeton, New Jersey, park on Sept. 16, 2019. See Larger

The girl arrived to the Bridgeton City Park with her 19-year-old mother, a 3-year-old brother and her 9-year-old aunt, Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari said.

The mother, Noema Alavez Perez, let the younger children run out of the car toward a playground area while she and the other child remained in the car, police said.

Each child had an ice cream in hand as they ran toward the playground, Alavez Perez said.

About 10 minutes later, the mother saw the 3-year-old boy upset and crying, his ice cream on the ground and his sister nowhere to be found. The boy pointed behind some buildings saying his sister went that way, Alavez Perez said.

"I thought she was just playing hide-and-seek, that she was playing in the woods," Alavez Perez said.

The mother called family members and they began to search the park and playground area. After about some time, afraid that someone had taken Dulce Maria, Alavez Perez said they called police.

"We conducted an extensive search last night," Gaimari said Tuesday morning. The search utilized a New Jersey State Police helicopter.

The girl's mother, who is not considered a person of interest, remained with police through the night, Gaimari said.

Family members and people from the community continued to search the park Tuesday morning, playing ice cream truck music in hopes of getting the missing girl's attention. Police also planned a grid search.

Police couldn't rule out any possibility for the girl's whereabouts.

Anyone with information about the disappearance should contact Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033.