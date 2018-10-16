Man Shot, Killed After Getting Out of Car in Apparent Road Rage Incident in Montgomery County - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Man Shot, Killed After Getting Out of Car in Apparent Road Rage Incident in Montgomery County

Rithina Torn was shot and killed during a traffic dispute at Dewey Road and Front Street in Melrose Park, Pennsylvania

By Dan Stamm

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The suspect was in a dark-colored car, the DA's office says.

    • Cheltenham Township and Montgomery County investigators are talking to witnesses and pouring over surveillance video.

    A man was shot and killed at a Montgomery County intersection in what prosecutors call a case of road rage.

    Cheltenham Township police were called to Dewey Road and Front Street in Melrose Park, Pennsylvania, around 9:30 p.m. Monday to find a Philadelphia man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

    Torn and the driver of a dark-colored vehicle argued over a traffic dispute, investigators said. He was shot after getting out of his car and approaching that other vehicle.

    The shooter and Torn didn’t appear to know each other before the encounter, the DA’s office said.

    Medics rushed Rithina Torn to Einstein Medical Center where the 29-year-old died a short time later, investigators said.

    County and township detectives spoke to witnesses and gathered surveillance video in hopes of tracking down the shooter.

    Anyone with information is asked call township police at 215-885-1600 or county detectives at 610-278-3368. You can also text an anonymous text using Montco’s STOPit! App.

      

