Police are searching for a trio of thieves who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of medical equipment from a Main Line hospital.

Police say three men broke into Lankenau Medical Center on 100 Lancaster Ave. in Wynnewood on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and stole several Olympus Colonoscopes worth approximately $450,000 in total.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects as well as their vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a man in his early 20’s with curly hair, possibly a wig. He was last seen wearing glasses, a dark-colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers with white soles and carrying a black backpack.

The second suspect is described as a man in his late 40’s wearing a grey Fedora hat, dark-colored coat, scarf, blue jeans, black boots and carrying a black backpack.

The third suspect is described as a woman in her late 20’s wearing a pink winter ski cap, black jacket, white shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a dark, newer model Jeep Wrangler with four doors and a hard top.

If you have any information on the identity of any of the suspects, please call Detective John Mick at (610) 645-6229.