Police on Wednesday were searching for three masked suspects who critically wounded a store employee in Juniata Park during a robbery.

The three male suspects entered the Brito Mini Market on the 1500 block of Lycoming Street around 8:35 a.m., and, after announcing that it was a robbery, one of them shot the employee in the chest, the Philadelphia Police Department said. All three suspects then ran away from the scene.

The victim is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s. Officers who arrived at the scene rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, the PPD said.

Police have not recovered the gun used in the shooting, nor do they yet know if the suspects were actually able to take anything from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.