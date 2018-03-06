A woman was sexually assaulted Sunday morning on Lombard Street near Jefferson Hospital and police are still searching for the suspects. NBC10 spoke with people in the neighborhood about the crime that has them on edge.

A man grabbed, strangled, punched and sexually assaulted a woman walking through Center City in the early hours of Sunday morning, Philadelphia police said.

In surveillance video, the victim can be seen walking alone around 5:30 a.m. near the 1300 block of Lombard Street. She was carrying a small backpack and attempted to sidestep a man walking in the opposite direction. Instead, he suddenly grabbed her by the neck and dragged her onto a side street.

The attack cannot be fully seen in police video, but the victim told investigators she was repeatedly punched in the head and face before the suspect sexually assaulted her and ran off with her belongings.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are also looking for a second suspect. See both men in the video below. (Warning: The video contains potentially upsetting footage)

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators. Special victims Unit at 215-685-3251 extension 3252.