A man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a teen girl in a fit of road rage. The victim's family has mixed emotions. They spoke with NBC10.

A Chester County courtroom was moved to tears on Thursday as the parents of a teenage girl who was murdered in a road rage shooting last year demanded maximum prison time for the man who ended her life.

David Desper faces up to 45 years in a Pennsylvania prison for the murder of 18-year-old Bianca Roberson.

Desper, of Trainer, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in September to shooting the college-bound teen in the head as they jockeyed for position along Route 100 in June 2017. Roberson was killed instantly with her car running off the highway and into the woods. Desper fled to a friend's house in Delaware where he hid out for several days before being arrested.

At first, the family thought the girl died in a tragic accident, but days later learned it was a bullet that claimed her life.

Her parents, Rodney and Michelle Roberson, delivered heartbreaking statements to a Common Pleas judge Thursday morning saying dreams for their daughter were ripped apart the day she was killed.

"I hate you," Michelle Roberson said to Desper. The judge and courtroom staff wiped away tears as the mother spoke, recounting happy moments with Bianca that she'll never experience again.

"All I have left of Bianca is my memories," Rodney Roberson said in a separate statement.

"My questions for the defendant are simple. Why in God’s name did you shoot my daughter? Because she was young? Because she was black? Because she was a girl? Because you wanted to go first on the road? Because you had a bad day?"

Desper looked down and also cried as the parents spoke.

Bianca's grandmother, family friends and a school administrator also delivered statements. Emotions ran so high in the courtroom at one point that the judge called a short recess.

Prosecutors have requested a maximum sentence. Desper's attorney called for 10 years in prison. A decision is expected later Thursday.

Photo credit: West Goshen Township Police

