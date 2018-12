A 26-year old man died in a fire at his home in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday night. The fire damaged the entire front of the row home. Neighbors say the victim lived in the unit with his mother. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A 26-year-old man died when a fire consumed a Southwest Philadelphia row home Wednesday night.

The man was found dead in a rear bedroom on the second floor of the house on the 2500 block of 67th Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man, who lived in the home, suffered severe burns, Small said.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the blaze.