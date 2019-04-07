A man and an 8-year-old child are dead after a fire consumed a building in Delaware County Sunday morning.

Both died of their injuries as flames consumed the building near the intersection of W. 2nd Street and Concord Avenue in Chester. Firefighters also pulled a 4-year-old from the structure and took that child to a hospital, Chester Fire Department Commissioner William Rigby said.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the second floor and rushed in using ladders, Rigby said. They had a tough time getting in because there was a lot of debris blocking their path, according to the commissioner.

Firefighters pulled both the 8-year-old and the 4-year-old from the building and took them to a hospital, where the eldest child died, Rigby said. The 4-year-old's condition is still unknown.

Later, they found the man's body at the other end of the building, the commissioner said. The relationship of the man and the kids is also unknown.

The building at one time housed businesses on the first floor and apartments on the second, but it was supposed to have been vacant for some time, Rigby said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.