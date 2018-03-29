Church On Fire Near Temple's Campus; Smoke Clogs Area

Firefighters are on the scene of a large church fire in North Philadelphia, near the campus of Temple University.

The fire is on Broad Street between Jefferson and Oxford streets, at the The Original Apostolic Faith Church of the Lord Jesus Christ Church.

About 70 local residents were evacuated. It's not clear if anyone was in the church when the fire broke out.

Motorists are being warned to avoid the area. Parts of Broad Street are closed.

The fire is close to an area where many Temple students live. Students posted videos on social media showing young people help move heavy fire hoses.