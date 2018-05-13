An investigation is underway after fliers from a Ku Klux Klan chapter were found in driveways in a Montgomery County community.

The leaflets from the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan were found Saturday morning outside homes in Hatboro, Pennsylvania.

“Blacks are taking over your TOWN as you read this, but if you don’t want to fight for yourself at least fight for your children’s future,” the pamphlet reads.

The pamphlet also contains contact information for a KKK national hotline and radio show.

One resident said the fliers were placed inside plastic bags with candy hearts in them.

The Loyal White Knights of the KKK is a white supremacist group that describes themselves as a “non-violent pro-white civil rights movement.”

Members of the group attended the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. The group has reportedly left recruitment fliers on cars and in mailboxes in neighborhoods across the country, including towns in Pennsylvania.

KKK fliers with racist and anti-Semitic messages were also found in Upper Dublin, Pennsylvania and Cinnaminson, New Jersey last year.

