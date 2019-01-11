Josh Hupperterz is on trial for the alleged murder of Temple student Jenna Burleigh, but on Thursday Hupperterz's roommate testified. This all comes after Hupperterz said he was not the one who killed Burleigh, but rather his roommate was.

What to Know Jenna Burleigh disappeared in 2017 after leaving a bar near Temple's campus in North Philadelphia.

The former roommate of Josh Hupperterz has spent 2 days on the stand after being accused by the defendant of killing Burleigh.

Hupperterz turned down a plea offer in December. If convicted by a jury, he could face up to life in prison.

The former roommate of the man on trial for killing Temple University film major Jenna Burleigh returns to the witness stand Friday to face cross examination from the defense.

The murder trial of Josh Hupperterz enters its fifth day with the Hupperterz’s former roommate, Jack Miley, back on the stand after delivering testimony about his recollection of the drunken night out before Burleigh's alleged murder inside their North Philadelphia apartment.

Hupperterz, 29, is accused of killing Burleigh and then hiding her body in a plastic storage tote at his grandparents' rural Pennsylvania home.

On Thursday, Miley shared his side of what happened on that summer 2017 night and early morning leading up to Burleigh's death, telling the jury that he and Hupperterz visited multiple bars throughout the evening. He described it as a “typical night out -- drinking and maybe picking up girls.”

He and Hupperterz had been friends for several years but only lived together for 30 days before Burleigh’s death, Miley said.

The 24-year-old former Temple student began his testimony just two days after Hupperterz's defense attorney made an extraordinary accusation in his opening statement to the jury. On Tuesday, defense attorney David Nenner accused Miley of being Burleigh's killer.

But Miley, who has not been charged with a crime, said he did not know about Burleigh’s disappearance until the day after he went out drinking with Hupperterz.

He did recall, however, waking up in the afternoon of Aug. 31 2017 to find Hupperterz with a deep gash on his hand and cleaning up blood.

“He said he woke up in a pricker bush,” Miley testified Thursday. “I thought it was funny, honestly.”

It had been a long night. Miley and Hupperterz drank several beers at their apartment before bar hopping on what Temple students call “Wild Wednesday.” They went to several places before settling on Pub Webb. There, the two friends drank and Miley sang karaoke, he testified.

He left the bar around 1 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 31, according to surveillance video shown in court. Miley slept in late that afternoon and woke up to find his roommate with a cut so deep, Miley could “see bone,” he said.

As a multiagency investigation unfolded in Philadelphia, Miley traveled to New York on a pre-planned family vacation with his sisters. It was during a night out with relatives on Sept. 1 2017 that he learned of Burleigh’s disappearance from Temple police, he said.

Miley then called Hupperterz at the request of law enforcement officials, but Hupperterz said he was in North Carolina, Miley said in court.

”I honestly don’t know what to expect from this kid at this point,” Miley later texted a friend about Hupperterz.

On the night she died, Burleigh wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Positive Vibes Only” on the front. The shirt, which was shown as evidence on Thursday brought Burleigh's mother to tears inside Philadelphia's Criminal Justice Center.

She clutched a rosary through much of the day.

From the stand inside the courtroom on Thursday, an investigator recounted how she found blood drops splattered all over Hupperterz's North 16th Street apartment, including in the kitchen where prosecutors contend the young woman's life was ended.

Bits of broken ceramic also were shown photographed next to a black hair tie on the kitchen floor.

Hupperterz pleaded not guilty to murder and using an instrument of a crime. He pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence for moving Burleigh's body to his grandparent's house.

Prosecutors have said that Hupperterz, after having oral, vaginal and anal intercourse with Burleigh, took “her down to the ground and strangled her, naked, on the kitchen floor.”

Assistant District Attorney Jason Grenell said Hupperterz punched the film student 38 times, broke a cereal bowl over her head, stabbed her repeatedly after wrestling a knife from her, then strangled her, so severely he broke her larynx.

Temple Student Murder Suspect Says Roommate Did It

Josh Hupperterz, who is on trial for the 2017 murder of Temple Student Jenna Burleigh, claimed that it was his roommate who murdered her. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and use of an instrument of a crime, but guilty to abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019)

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. You stare at the phone waiting for the call,” Grenell said during his opening argument. “The Burleighs would never have that. They would never hear from their daughter again.”

Earlier in the week, Hupperterz’s cousin testified that he unknowingly helped transport Burleigh’s body out of the city in a blue tote bag.

"I said, 'Dang, this is heavy,'" Erick Carlson recalled saying at his cousin's apartment.

Inside, it turned out, was the body of the Burleigh, authorities said.

Cousin of Temple Murder Suspect Speaks Out

Wednesday was day two of the trial for Josh Hupperterz. He was accused of beating and strangling Jenna Burleigh, a Temple student, after he met her at a bar. Jurors heard from witnesses, including Hupperterz's cousin, who claimed he unknowingly helped move Burleigh's body. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019)

Carlson has not been charged in connection with the murder. The 30-year-old steel mill worker from Philadelphia said he found Hupperterz cleaning up blood in his apartment. An investigator testified Thursday that blood was found in various places inside the residence, including a futon, clothing, toilet paper and gauze.

Hupperterz told Carlson that he had cut his hand on a broken beer bottle and needed help taking some books to his mom's house in Jenkintown.

Hupperterz turned down a plea offer in December from the Philadelphia District Attorney's office, which had offered 30-to-60 years in prison in exchange for a guilty plea. Hupperterz could face up to life in prison if convicted at trial which is expected to last for up to two weeks.