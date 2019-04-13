Eagles' Jalen Mills Arrested in D.C. for Fight With Wizards Player - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Eagles' Jalen Mills Arrested in D.C. for Fight With Wizards Player

The fight left Wizards player Devin Robinson hospitalized.

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills was arrested outside a Washington, D.C. nightclub early Saturday morning following a fight with Washington Wizards player Devin Robinson, according to a police report.

    Mills and Robinson were in the middle of a verbal argument that turned into a fight on the sidewalk next to the Opera Night Club shortly before 3 a.m., according to an arrest report by the Metropolitan Police Department.

    Mills was arrested for disorderly affray, which is a charge for public fighting. Robinson was also arrested for disorderly affray and taken to Sibley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

    The Wizards said they were "disappointed" in Robinson's actions. "We will not extend him a qualifying offer for the 2019-20 season," the team said in a statement.

    The Eagles have not released a statement about the fight.

      

