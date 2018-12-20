How to Watch Timeless - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Published 2 hours ago

    How to Watch Timeless

    The finale of NBC10’s Timeless will be rebroadcast in its entirety on Friday, 12/21, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on CoziTV.  For listings go to www.nbcphiladelphia.com/contact-us/about-Cozi-tv-468243313.html.

    Due to a power outage this evening, the broadcast programs of NBC10 (WCAU-TV), Telemundo62 (WWSI-TV), CoziTV and Telexitos were temporarily disrupted over the air and across several cable and satellite providers. Service has now been restored.

    Viewers can also watch their primetime shows On Demand in the NBC10 and Telemundo62 apps when the shows are posted.

      

