Here's How Much an Average Ticket Costs at Each NFL Stadium

A General View of Lincoln Financial Field before the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday September 20th 2015. (Brian Garfinkel/Philadelphia Eagles)

Thousands of fans are flocking to Lincoln Financial Field and stadiums across the country to tailgate and cheer on their respective teams.

But those who choose to view the game from a plastic seat instead of their couch will pay for the privilege. According to a report from ticket seller Vivid Seats, every team in the NFL had average ticket prices above $100 in 2018. The Buffalo Bills had the lowest at $107, while Patriots fans had to shell out an average of $530. The Eagles rank in the top five.

