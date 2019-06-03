When you leave your car in the sun, it can heat up from 70 degrees Fahrenheit to 113 degrees Fahrenheit in less than an hour, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

And that could kill a dog or cat left in a car.

That's why Pennsylvania has a new law that allows police officers to save an animal left in a car. Governor Tom Wolf signed the "Hot Car Bill” in October of 2018.

The law gives protection to law enforcement and emergency responders who rescue a pet they believe is in imminent danger in a car.

Once the officer makes a reasonable effort to find the owner, that officer can use necessary force to enter the vehicle and rescue the animal.

The officer must leave a note on the vehicle of where the dog or cat can be retrieved.

"Properly caring for and protecting your pets should be a priority for all pet owners," said State Police Animal Cruelty officer Michael Spada in a press release.

This law does not give protection to civilians, so if you notice an animal in a hot car showing signs of distress, contact local authorities.