Police are searching for a homeless man accused of attacking another homeless man with a machete early Tuesday morning in a wooded area in Lower Merion’s Bala Cynwyd section.

Police said Romeo Gagliardi was involved in a fight with another man around 4:30 a.m. in a wooded area between the Cynwyd Heritage Trail and the Schuylkill River. Gagliardi allegedly cut the victim with a machete, causing several lacerations, before fleeing the scene.

The victim was treated at the scene by responding medics and then taken to Lankenau Hospital. An arrest warrant was obtained for Gagliardi who is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

Gagliardi is described as a man standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 125 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark shorts. He was also carrying a backpack and a machete, police said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Lower Merion Township Police at 610-645-6228.