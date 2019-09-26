90-Foot-Tall Hologram 'Ghost Ship' to Dock on Race Street Pier - NBC 10 Philadelphia
90-Foot-Tall Hologram 'Ghost Ship' to Dock on Race Street Pier

The free, "three-dimensional light and water-based" installation will see an 18-century "Ghost Ship" projected underneath the Benjamin Franklin Bridge

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Biangle Studio/Delaware River Waterfront Corporation

    Philadelphians will soon be able to learn about the Delaware River's rich, sometimes sordid, history via a 90-foot-tall holographic ship set to "dock" at the Race Street Pier.

    The free, "three-dimensional light and water-based" installation will see an 18-century "Ghost Ship" projected underneath the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation announced.

    The installation, created by Romanian-based Biangle Studio, will explore the river's importance to Philadelphia and draws from the "nuanced and complex history of the Delaware River in the 1700s," including its role in the slave trade, according to the DRWC.

    "Ghost Ship" will debut at Race Street Pier Oct. 4 and will be on display Wednesdays through Sundays from 7-10 p.m. through Nov. 3. The installation will also be accompanied by self-guided audio tours.

      

