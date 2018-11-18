(L to R), Surveillance photos of the suspect, Surveillance photo of the vehicle police believe he fled in.

Police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself inside a Delaware Wawa.

Police say the suspect entered the Wawa store on the 600 block of Yorklyn Road in Hockessin, Delaware, Saturday shortly before 11 p.m. He stood in line as if he was going to buy something and then exposed his private area to an employee, according to investigators.

The man also allegedly followed a female customer inside the store and exposed himself while trying to get her attention. He then fled after the employee called for help, police said.

The suspect is described as a 35 to 45-year-old black male standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1 and weighing between 200 and 235 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black knit hat, gray zip up hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

He was spotted entering a black or dark blue, four-door passenger car after the fled the store, police said.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, please call Trooper J. Adams at Troop 6 by calling 302-633-5000 or the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.