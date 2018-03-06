A young girl is fighting for her life after she and her mother were struck in a hit-and-run in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The 3-year-old girl was walking with her sibling as well as her 36-year-old mother on the sidewalk along the 3200 block of Tyson Avenue. Suddenly a driver in a white Toyota lost control of the vehicle and jumped a curb, striking the 3-year-old girl and her mother. The driver then ran away from the scene, leaving the car behind, police said.

Both the 3-year-old girl and her mother were injured and taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. The girl is in critical condition while her mother is stable. The girl’s sibling was not hurt in the crash.

Police have not yet released a description of the driver. They continue to investigate.