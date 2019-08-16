Hahnemann University Hospital's Emergency Department is officially closing. The hospital is set to close next month putting hundreds of employees out of work.

Hahnemann University Hospital officially closed its emergency department Friday, the latest in a series of moves by the Center City Philadelphia medical center as it lurches toward a full closure.

Admissions to the emergency department ended at 7 a.m. Friday. Last month, the hospital had already stopped admitting patients from the emergency department into the hospital itself.

The decision by Hahnemann parent company Philadelphia Academic Health System to close the hospital drew the ire of state and city leaders, as well as patients and doctors, but the company has continued to move forward with its closure plan.

In July, PAHS filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court, saying it had liabilities between $100-$500 million, with only $10 -$50 million in assets. At a bankruptcy auction earlier this month, a team of six local health systems placed a winning bid of $55 million for the hospital's hundreds of residency slots.

Protesting the Closure of Hahnemann Hospital

Workers and community activists rallied in front of Hahemann Hospital Thursday to protest the hospital's closing and bankruptcy, (Published Thursday, July 11, 2019)

Despite the facility still being officially open, the wind-down of operations has already had an effect inside Hahnemann's halls, with workers describing it as a "ghost town" with few patients.

By August 23, the hospital plans to shutter its lab, radiology, blood bank and pharmacy services, PAHS spokesman Kevin Feeley said.

Hahnemann is slated to fully close on or around Sept. 6.