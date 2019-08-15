Gunman Shoots 4 Men, 1 Teen in Philadelphia

A day after six Philadelphia police officers were shot during an hourslong standoff in Nicetown-Tioga, at least five people were hurt during a shooting in the city's Ogontz neighborhood.

The victims, four men and a teen boy, were on the 5800 block of North 15th Street Thursday afternoon when an unidentified gunman opened fire. That location is less than 3 miles from Wednesday's shootout.

A man between the ages of 25 and 30 was shot once in the left arm and once in the left leg. A second man between the ages of 25 and 30 was shot once in the head and once in the chest. A 24-year-old man was shot once in the right hip, a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the right hand and a 21-year-old man was shot once in the left buttocks.

The man who was shot in the head is in critical condition. The other four victims are all stable.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross responded to the scene personally Thursday evening.

"Another night of senseless carnage in the city but we're going to keep doing what we do in hopes that other folks step up with us," Ross said. "We need help as much as we can get it. At least more sensible gun laws. Though it is not the panacea, there is no one answer. Never has been."