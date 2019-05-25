Gunman Shoots 9 People Outside Trenton Bar

Police are searching for a gunman who shot 10 people outside a bar in Trenton, New Jersey Saturday morning. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are searching for a gunman who shot nine people outside a bar in Trenton, New Jersey Saturday morning.

The drive-by shooting outside Ramoneros Liquor and Bar on Brunswick Street left five men and four women wounded, the Trenton Police Department said. Two of the men underwent emergency surgery at Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

A 10th victim, a woman, sustained scrapes as she tried to run away from the gunfire, the TPD said. Police believe all of the victims will recover.

Officers responded to the gunfire around 12:24 a.m., the TPD said. Shell casings and at least 50 evidence markers littered the pavement as they closed off the street to investigate.

"This is the second mass shooting in the city of Trenton in the last year, and it's something that can't be acceptable. This is completely unacceptable," Trenton Councilman-at-Large Jerell Blakeley said, referring to a shooting that left a suspect dead and 22 people injured at an arts festival in June 2018.

The councilman also said he would call for the National Guard to patrol the city.

Police have not determined what led up to the latest shooting, but they are looking for a dark-colored SUV that was seen fleeing from the scene with at least one person inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trenton Police Department.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with new information released by the Trenton Police Department.