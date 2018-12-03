Gunman Kills 1, Injures 2 Others in Frankford

A gunman killed a man and injured a woman and a teen during a triple shooting in the Frankford section of Philadelphia Monday night.

The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Harris Street at 8:15 p.m. A man was shot several times in both legs and once in the left armpit. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m.

A 27-year-old woman was shot once in the left shoulder while an 18-year-old man was shot once in the lower back. They were both taken to Temple University Hospital and are both in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not recovered a weapon. They continue to investigate.