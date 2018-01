Take a look at some of the key moments in the history of the Golden Globe Awards. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018)

NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association are streaming the Golden Globes for the first time, which means you can watch the show on your phone!

If you have cable, click on this link, select your cable provider and enter your login information. You can also use the NBC mobile app.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch the NBC stream using the services Sling TV, YouTube TV, DirectTV Now and Hulu.

Watch NBC's broadcast of the 75th Golden Globes Awards Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at 8/9c.