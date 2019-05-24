Almaz Crowe, director of communications for the Delaware River Waterfront, shares the fun to be had on Penn's Landing this summer from roller skating to mini golf to just relaxing.

Fun to Be Had on the Delaware River Waterfront

Not heading to the shore or mountains for the long Memorial Day weekend?

From batting cages to roller skating to getting out in nature, here are five outdoor things you can do this weekend (for cheap or even free) without having to leave Philadelphia or put on a bathing suit.

Get Out to 'The Yard'

South Bowl (19 E Oregon Ave.) in South Philadelphia is about so much more than just bowling. South Bowl launched its new outdoor area, dubbed the Yard, earlier this month and gave NBC10 a first look.



Photo credit: NBC10 - Dan Stamm A look at some of the famous Philly sports calls scrawled on the wall of "The Yard" at South Bowl. See Larger

The area tucked behind the bowling alley in the shadow of I-95 features batting cages (including retired numbers that are an ode to Philly moments), bocce, horseshoes, shuffle board, billiards, arcade games and a full bar.



Photo credit: NBC10 - Dan Stamm Step up to the plate at the new batting cages at South Bowl's "The Yard." See Larger

The batting cages cost $3 a token and pool costs a fee with other activities free if you leave your ID at the bar. Expect drink and food specials as well.

Kick Back With a Brew in the Park

The traveling Parks on Tap is spending the holiday weekend at FDR Park (1500 Pattison Ave) in South Philadelphia. Adults and children can relax on comfy chairs and hammocks. Food, snacks, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

Head to the gazebo along the largest lake in the park to find the fun. The event runs until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Skate Around Or Just Relax

The Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest along Penn’s Landing (101 S Columbus Blvd.) has something for just about everyone in the family. From roller skating to mini golf to carnival games to a Ferris wheel to a lodge to just take it easy, you could spend hours along the Delaware River and not get bored.

Summerfest is free to enter with costs for the amenities.

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest Opens for the Season

The Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest along Philadelphia's Penn’s Landing officially opens for the summer season Friday. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Brittney Shipp gives you a first look of all the activities this venue has to offer, including a ride on the carousel. (Published Friday, May 10, 2019)

While you are there, take a stroll along the river up to Spruce Street Harbor Park. It’s another free area to enter. You can check out floating gardens, relax on a hammock, play lawn games and grab a beer or a bite.

Go for a Hike

The Friends of the Wissahickon is hosting guided hikes in the Wissahickon Valley Park this weekend. Get outside for an organized hike or just make your way over to Forbidden Drive (enter at 120 W Northwestern Avenue or at Bells Mill Road) and hike along the creek or on the surrounding trails.

After working up a sweat on the trails, head over to Chestnut Hill for a bite to eat.

Get Your Head in the Trees

On the other end of Fairmount Park you can find the Treetop Quest (51 Chamounix Drive) ropes and zip line course. Starting at $19 for kids and up to $49 for adults, the treetop adventure features dozens of obstacles and zip lines for people of all skill sets.

Treetop Quest Brings Zip Lines to Fairmount Park

Treetop Quest Philly is opening this weekend, featuring obstacle courses, zip lines and a chance to climb high in the trees of Fairmount Park. (Published Friday, May 11, 2018)

If you have the kids with you, head across the Schuylkill River afterward and lets them run off some energy at the free Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse (3500 Reservoir Dr.)

Get Outside an Play at Smith Memorial Playground