Loved ones are mourning a woman who police say was stabbed to death during an argument with another woman in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The deadly stabbing came during some sort of argument between the women.

Police arrested Brittany Holness Wednesday and charged the 26-year-old North Philly resident with murder and weapon possession in Tuesday night's killing along Lena Street.



Brittany Holness faces murder charges in the stabbing death of Teniesha Iseley on Lena Street in Philly's Germantown neighborhood.

Holness and Teniesha Iseley argued with each other before the deadly stabbing, police said. Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows witnesses holding their cellphones as they watched.

"It was a big argument," a woman, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10. "I knew they were getting ready to fight so me and my husband went in. Because I know when they start the fighting, bullets start flying."

Instead of bullets however, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed Iseley, investigators said.

"When police arrived on location they found a 27-year-old female laying on the highway, she was suffering from two stab wounds to her chest," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Monica Howard told NBC10 she saw Iseley moments after the attack.

"I seen blood so I just came to her and kept telling her to calm down and breathe," Howard said. "They held pressure onto her. We were on the phone with 911 and police came."

Iseley was taken to the Einstein Medical Center where she died about 45 minutes later, investigators said.

An argument over parking may have triggered the stabbing. Police have not yet confirmed an exact motive, however.

"We have been told the argument may have been over a parking spot," Small said.

Witnesses gave police a unique description of the suspect, a woman in pink shorts with red braids, Small said.

Officers in a marked car spotted her a few blocks away and the woman tried to flee but police caught her. An arrest photo supplied by police shows the colorful braids.

A judge arraigned Holness early Thursday and ordered her held without bail. Court records don't list an attorney who could comment on her behalf.