Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, The Killers among headliners

By NBC10 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Getty Images
    File photo: Festival goers watch Tame Impala perform during 2016's Firefly. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Firefly)

    Rapper Eminem and rock band The Killers are among the headliners for this year's Firefly Music Festival in Delaware. 

    Also sharing top billing at the East Coast's largest music festival are rapper Kendrick Lamar and English rock band Arctic Monkeys.

    The lineup also includes Lil Wayne, Logic, Sza, Portugal. The Man, Jimmy Eat World, MGMT and a DJ set from Mike D.

    This year's festival runs June 14-17 in Dover. 

    Online sales for general admission and VIP tickets begin Friday at 10 a.m., with general admission passes starting at $269.

